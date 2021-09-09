Thai economy should grow in 2021 as virus curbs ease -deputy PM

BANGKOK : Thailand's economy should grow this year, improving further in the third and fourth quarter, after the easing of tougher restrictions to contain the country's biggest coronavirus outbreak, a deputy prime minister said on Thursday.

Growth should be "positive" this year and will expand further next year, Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow, who is in charge of economic matters, told a business seminar.

There is light at the end of the tunnel, he added.

