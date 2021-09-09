Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Thai economy should grow in 2021 as virus curbs ease -deputy PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Thai economy should grow in 2021 as virus curbs ease -deputy PM

Thai economy should grow in 2021 as virus curbs ease -deputy PM

FILE PHOTO: Thais flock to sell gold as demand for cash increases after the partial shut down caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) hurts the local economy in Bangkok, Thailand April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

09 Sep 2021 10:59AM (Updated: 09 Sep 2021 10:57AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK : Thailand's economy should grow this year, improving further in the third and fourth quarter, after the easing of tougher restrictions to contain the country's biggest coronavirus outbreak, a deputy prime minister said on Thursday.

Growth should be "positive" this year and will expand further next year, Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow, who is in charge of economic matters, told a business seminar.

There is light at the end of the tunnel, he added.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Ed Davies)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us