BANGKOK : Thailand's economy in July slowed from the previous month as a result of strict coronavirus containment measures, the finance ministry said on Monday, as the Southeast Asian country tries to combat its biggest wave of infections.

The country's economic stability remains good and its strong external position can handle global volatility, the ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Martin Petty)