BANGKOK : Thailand's exports are still expected to rise 8 per cent this year, helped by increased demand in the agriculture and auto sector, amid a weak baht, the national shippers group said on Tuesday.

Exports rose 10.6 per cent in January-September from a year earlier, Chaichan Chareonsuk, chairman of the Thai National Shippers' Council, told a virtual news conference.

Exports next year are expected to grow 2 per cent-5 per cent, the council said in statement.