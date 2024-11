BANGKOK : Thailand's exports are expected to rise 2 per cent this year, unchanged from a previous forecast of 2 per cent growth, the Thai National Shippers' Council said on Tuesday.

Exports, a key driver of the economy, rose 1.1 per cent in September from a year earlier. The commerce ministry is targeting export growth of 2 per cent this year, with the value of shipments expected to reach a record high of $290 billion.