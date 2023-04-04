Thai exports to fall 10% y/y in Q1 as demand slows - shippers

BANGKOK : Thailand's exports in the first quarter are likely to show a contraction of 10 per cent from a year earlier, compared with a previous forecast drop of 8 per cent, the country's shippers' council said on Tuesday.

The global economy is slowing and a recovery in China's economy is not as fast as expected, Chaichan Chareonsuk, Chairman of Thai National Shippers, told a news conference.

Exports, a key driver of Thai economic growth, were not expected to rebound until the second half of the year, he said.

The group expects exports to decline 4.7 per cent in the second quarter of 2023 from a year earlier before rebounding by 1.8 per cent and 12 per cent in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.

"If everything goes as forecast and is manageable, second half (exports) should show growth," he said, adding that last year's low base would also help.

A relatively strong baht is a challenge for Thai exports, the group said, adding the central bank had ensured the currency would not be too volatile.

The baht traded at 34.27 per dollar at 0618 GMT, having risen by 1 per cent against the greenback so far this year.

"A baht exchange rate of 34 to 35 per dollar is acceptable and in the same direction as (the currencies of) trade partners and competitors," Chaichan said.

While the group maintains its forecast for export growth of 1 per cent to 2 per cent this year, Chaichan said a working target now should be for export growth of "about 1 per cent or less" due to increased challenges.

The central bank forecast exports would drop 0.7 per cent this year.

In the January-February period, customs-based exports dropped 4.6 per cent from a year earlier.