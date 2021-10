BANGKOK : Thailand's exports rose a more than expected 17.11per cent in September from a year earlier to US$23.04 billion, commerce ministry data showed on Friday.

That compares with a forecast for a rise of 11.62per cent in September in a Reuters poll and after August's 8.93per cent increase.

The ministry will hold a briefing on the trade data next week.

