BANGKOK : Thailand's exports rose a bigger-than-expected 20.27per cent in July from a year earlier, as global demand improved, the country's commerce minister said on Monday.

That compares with a forecast for a rise of 19.7per cent in July in a Reuters poll and after a rise of 43.82per cent in June.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Ed Davies)