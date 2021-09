BANGKOK : Thailand's exports are expected to rise 10-12per cent this year as the global economy recovers, but the country's coronavirus outbreak remains a negative factor, the national shippers' council said on Tuesday.

In the third quarter, exports, a rare bright spot in the economy, are forecast to increase 8-10per cent from a year earlier, the group told a briefing.

