Thai exports seen up 5% to 8% this year - shippers

BANGKOK: Thailand's exports are expected to rise by 5 per cent to 8 per cent this year, supported by a weaker baht and economic growth of trade partners, the national shippers' council said on Tuesday.

Exports would increase by 3 per cent to 5 per cent in the second quarter from a year earlier, the group told a news conference. In the January-March period, exports grew 14.9 per cent year-on-year.

Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said on Monday the government was aiming for export expansion of 10 per cent this year, making it a key driver of growth.