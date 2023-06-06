Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Thai exports seen rising up to 1% this year - shippers
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Thai exports seen rising up to 1% this year - shippers

Thai exports seen rising up to 1% this year - shippers

FILE PHOTO: A view of Bangkok's port in Bangkok, Thailand, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

06 Jun 2023 12:52PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK : Thailand's exports are likely to be flat or rise up to 1 per cent this year as global demand has slowed but a weak baht is providing support, the Thai shippers' council said on Tuesday.

The strong export markets were the United States and Europe, but China was not as active though gradually improving, chairman of the Thai National Shippers' Council, Chaichan Chareonsuk told a press conference.

Exports, a key driver of Thai growth, could contract between 5 per cent to 6 per cent in the first half of the year from a year earlier, before picking up in the second half, the council said in a statement.

However, exports in the second half of 2023 could expand due to a low base from a year earlier and opportunities in certain sectors, Chaichan said.

The council estimates exports could grow 0.6 per cent and 12 per cent year-on-year in the third and fourth quarters this year, respectively.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.