Thai exports seen rising up to 1% this year - shippers

BANGKOK : Thailand's exports are likely to be flat or rise up to 1 per cent this year as global demand has slowed but a weak baht is providing support, the Thai shippers' council said on Tuesday.

The strong export markets were the United States and Europe, but China was not as active though gradually improving, chairman of the Thai National Shippers' Council, Chaichan Chareonsuk told a press conference.

Exports, a key driver of Thai growth, could contract between 5 per cent to 6 per cent in the first half of the year from a year earlier, before picking up in the second half, the council said in a statement.

However, exports in the second half of 2023 could expand due to a low base from a year earlier and opportunities in certain sectors, Chaichan said.

The council estimates exports could grow 0.6 per cent and 12 per cent year-on-year in the third and fourth quarters this year, respectively.