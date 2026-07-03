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Thai exports seen up 8% to 10% this year, shippers' group says
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Thai exports seen up 8% to 10% this year, shippers' group says

Thai exports seen up 8% to 10% this year, shippers' group says

A view of a port under the Port Authority of Thailand, following the announcement that U.S. President Donald Trump would impose tariffs of 36% on goods from Thailand starting on August 1, in Bangkok, Thailand July 8, 2025. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

03 Jul 2026 12:09PM (Updated: 03 Jul 2026 12:23PM)
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BANGKOK, July 3 : Thailand's exports are expected to rise by 8 per cent to 10 per cent this year, a shippers' group said on Friday, raising its forecast from a rise of 2 per cent to 4 per cent made in January.

• Exports are expected to continue growing in the second half of 2026, although growth may slow from the first half, the Thai National Shippers' Council said in a statement.

• Shipments will be supported by demand for electronics and AI-related goods, the group said, but it warned that geopolitical tensions and global trade uncertainties could slow growth.

• In the first five months of 2026, exports, a key driver of Thailand's growth, rose 17 per cent year-on-year. Exports increased 12.9 per cent last year.

• Last month, the central bank left its key interest rate unchanged and raised its 2026 economic growth outlook to 2.3 per cent,  with exports seen up 14 per cent.

Source: Reuters
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