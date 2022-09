BANGKOK : Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in August rose a more than expected 14.52 per cent from a year earlier, helped by an easing of COVID-19 curbs, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.

That compares with a forecast rise of 10.1 per cent in factory output for August in a Reuters poll, and after July's revised 6.39 per cent rise from a year earlier.

