Thai factory output rises in April, but 2025 forecast cut

BANGKOK :Thailand's manufacturing production index unexpectedly rose 2.17 per cent in April from a year earlier on gains in manufacturing, exports of industrial goods and tourism, the industry ministry said on Friday.

But output was still down 0.75 per cent over the first four months of 2025 from a year earlier, and the ministry cut its 2025 forecast range to growth of 0 per cent to 1 per cent from 1.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent.

April's rise compared with a forecast annual fall of 2.95 per cent in a Reuters poll. March's outcome was revised to a rise of just 0.05 per cent from an initially reported annual fall of 0.66 per cent.

Figures earlier this week showed exports rose by an annual 10.2 per cent in April, though the commerce ministry said the outlook was challenging because of U.S. tariffs.

Thailand is among Southeast Asian nations hardest hit by U.S. President Donald Trump's measures, with a 36 per cent tariff if a reduction can't be negotiated before a moratorium ends in July.

Car production in Thailand, a regional automaking centre, fell in April for the 21st straight month, down 0.4 per cent on a yearly basis, data last week showed.