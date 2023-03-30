Logo
Business

Thai Feb exports fall less than forecast
FILE PHOTO: A view of the Port of Bangkok, Thailand, March 25, 2016. Picture taken March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

30 Mar 2023 11:56AM (Updated: 30 Mar 2023 11:56AM)
BANGKOK : Thailand's customs-based exports contracted for a fifth straight month in February, down 4.7 per cent from a year earlier, due to a slowing global economy, the Commerce Ministry said on Thursday.

That compared with a forecast year-on-year fall of 6.9 per cent for February in a Reuters poll, and came after January's 4.5 per cent drop.

The fall was also due to a high base last year, the ministry said in a statement.

Shipments, a key driver of Thai growth, were expected to drop in the first and second quarters before improving in the second half of the year, Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, head of the ministry's department of international trade promotion, told a news conference.

The ministry will maintain its target of 1 per cent-2 per cent export growth this year, official Poonpong Naiyanapakorn said.

In February, imports rose 1.1 per cent from a year earlier, resulting in a trade deficit of $1.11 billion for the month.

Source: Reuters

