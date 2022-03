BANGKOK : Thailand's exports rose by a more than expected 16.2per cent in February from a year earlier, the commerce minister said on Thursday.

That compares with a forecast for a rise of 10.2per cent in February in a Reuters poll and after January's 8per cent increase. Imports increased 16.8per cent year-on-year in February, with a trade surplus of $123 million in the month.

