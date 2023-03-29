Logo
Business

Thai Feb factory output down 2.71% y/y, slightly better than forecast
Business

FILE PHOTO: Labourers work at a garment factory in Bangkok, Thailand, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

29 Mar 2023 12:32PM (Updated: 29 Mar 2023 12:32PM)
BANGKOK : Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in February dropped by 2.71 per cent from a year earlier, as slowing global demand hurt exports, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.

The figure compared with a forecast for a fall of 2.8 per cent in factory output for February in a Reuters poll, and came after January's revised 4.81 per cent year-on-year decrease.

Output March is expected to be steady or down slightly due to a global slowdown, the ministry said in a statement.

However, domestic demand improved on the back of a rebound in the vital tourism sector, which would underpin manufacturing production, the ministry said.

Industrial goods account for about 80 per cent of total exports, which in January contracted 4.5 per cent from a year earlier, commerce ministry data showed. The commerce ministry is due to release February trade data on Thursday.

Source: Reuters

