BANGKOK : Thailand's finance minister said on Wednesday that monetary policy needed to be kept accomodative and be in step with fiscal policy to support Southeast Asia's second-biggest economy.

Speaking to a business seminar, Finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith also said that exports should be able to underpin economic growth this year.

