Thai fin min still sees GDP growth of 1.3per cent this year

BANGKOK : Thailand's economy is still expected to grow 1.3per cent this year and the government is maintaining a target of 4-5per cent growth next year as it makes a push to revitalise the economy through measures, the finance minister said on Monday.

The finance ministry's growth outlook this year is "quite optimistic" as compared with forecasts by the private sector, Finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a business seminar.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Ed Davies)