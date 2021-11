BANGKOK : Thailand is expecting exports for this year to growth 17per cent, the highest in 12 years, its Finance Minister said on Monday.

Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith also told an online forum that the expected economic growth next year of 3.5per cent to 4.5per cent was appropriate.

(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai and Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty)