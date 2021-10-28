Logo
Thai finance ministry cuts 2021 GDP outlook to 1.0per cent growth
FILE PHOTO: Thailand's central bank is seen at the Bank of Thailand in Bangkok, Thailand April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

28 Oct 2021 01:09PM (Updated: 28 Oct 2021 01:08PM)
BANGKOK : Thailand's finance ministry on Thursday cut its 2021 economic growth forecast to 1.0per cent from the 1.3per cent expansion it projected earlier, an official said, as the country deals with its most prolonged coronavirus outbreak.

The ministry trimmed its 2021 forecast for exports, a key growth driver, to a 16.3per cent increase from the 16.6per cent rise it projected in July, Pornchai Theeravet, head of the ministry's fiscal policy office, told a briefing.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)

Source: Reuters

