Thai finance ministry cuts 2021 GDP outlook to 1.0per cent growth

BANGKOK : Thailand's finance ministry on Thursday cut its 2021 economic growth forecast to 1.0per cent from the 1.3per cent expansion it projected earlier, an official said, as the country deals with its most prolonged coronavirus outbreak.

The ministry trimmed its 2021 forecast for exports, a key growth driver, to a 16.3per cent increase from the 16.6per cent rise it projected in July, Pornchai Theeravet, head of the ministry's fiscal policy office, told a briefing.

