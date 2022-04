BANGKOK : Thailand's finance ministry on Wednesday reduced its 2022 economic growth forecast to 3.5 per cent from a previous forecast of 4.0 per cent, a ministry official said.

However, the ministry expects exports will rise 6.0 per cent this year, up from the 3.6 per cent previously projected, Pornchai Theeravet, head of the ministry's fiscal policy office, told a news conference.