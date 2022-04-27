Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Thai finance ministry cuts 2022 GDP outlook over Ukraine war
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Thai finance ministry cuts 2022 GDP outlook over Ukraine war

Thai finance ministry cuts 2022 GDP outlook over Ukraine war

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks shop for street food in Chinatown amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

27 Apr 2022 12:50PM (Updated: 27 Apr 2022 02:40PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK: Thailand's finance ministry on Wednesday (Apr 27) reduced its 2022 economic growth forecast to 3.5 per cent from a previous forecast of 4.0 per cent, due to the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on global growth and inflation, a ministry official said.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, however, will still be supported by higher domestic spending and a recovery in tourism, as well as exports, Pornchai Theeravet, head of the ministry's fiscal policy office, told a news conference.

"The economy is still growing, accelerating from last year's 1.6 per cent growth, but there remain risk factors," he said,

"The ministry is ready to take appropriate fiscal and monetary measures to ensure continued and broad-based economic recovery," he added.

The ministry now expects exports, a key driver of Thai growth, will rise 6.0 per cent this year, up from the 3.6 per cent previously projected, he said.

The tourism-dependent country is on track to receive 6.1 million foreign visitors this year, but below the 7 million projected earlier due partly to the impact of the Ukraine conflict on Russian tourist numbers and China's travel restrictions.

The predicted tourist numbers would be far short of the nearly 40 million visitors during 2019, but a substantial improvement on the 428,000 foreign tourist arrivals in 2021.

From May 1, Thailand will scrap a mandatory pre-departure COVID-19 test for visitors in a bid to revive an industry that generally accounts for about 12 per cent of gross domestic product.

Source: Reuters/gs

Related Topics

Thailand

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us