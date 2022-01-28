Thai finance ministry keeps 2022 GDP outlook at 4per cent growth

BANGKOK : Thailand's finance ministry on Friday maintained its 2022 economic growth forecast at 4.0per cent, but trimmed its export outlook for the year, officials said.

For 2021, the ministry estimated growth at 1.2per cent, slightly up from the 1.0per cent previously projected, Pornchai Theeravet, head of the ministry's fiscal policy office, told a briefing. Official GDP data is due to be released next month.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)