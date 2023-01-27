Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Thai finance ministry maintains 2023 GDP growth outlook, sees more tourists
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Thai finance ministry maintains 2023 GDP growth outlook, sees more tourists

Thai finance ministry maintains 2023 GDP growth outlook, sees more tourists

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks shop for street food in Chinatown amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

27 Jan 2023 11:26AM (Updated: 27 Jan 2023 11:26AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK : Thailand's finance ministry on Friday maintained its economic growth outlook for 2023 at 3.8 per cent, helped by a rebound in tourism and domestic demand, but an official said exports would slow down this year.

For 2022, Southeast Asia's second-largest economy is expected to have expanded 3.0 per cent, down from a previous forecast of 3.4 per cent, as exports, public investment and private consumption slowed, Pornchai Thiraveja, head of the ministry's fiscal policy office, told a briefing.

Official gross domestic product (GDP) figures for 2022 are due to be released next month. In 2021, GDP grew 1.5 per cent, among the lowest rates in the region.

Thailand's economic recovery has lagged that of other Southeast Asian nations, with the crucial tourism sector just starting to pick up last year with 11.15 million foreign arrivals.

Thailand is expected to receive 27.5 million foreign arrivals this year, up from 21.5 million projected earlier, helped by China's reopening, Pornchai said.

In pre-pandemic 2019, there were nearly 40 million foreign tourists who spent 1.91 trillion baht ($58.07 billion)

($1 = 32.89 baht)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.