Thai finance ministry maintains 2026 growth forecast at 2.0%

BANGKOK, Jan 27 : Thailand's economy is expected to grow 2.0 per cent this year, the finance ministry said on Tuesday, maintaining its previous forecast.

Exports, a key driver of Thai growth, are also expected to rise 1.0 per cent this year, compared with an earlier forecast of a 1.5 per cent decline, Vinit Visessuvanapoom, head of the finance ministry's fiscal policy office, told a press conference.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy is estimated to have expanded 2.2 per cent in 2025, the ministry said, slowing from 2.5 per cent in 2024.

Official 2025 gross domestic product data will be released next month by the state planning agency.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The central bank has forecast economic growth of 1.5 per cent in 2026.

The Thai economy has been struggling with the appreciating baht, U.S. tariffs, high household debt, a border conflict with Cambodia and political uncertainty ahead of elections in early February.

The baht has gained about 1.4 per cent against the dollar so far this year after a 9 per cent rise in 2025, threatening the competitiveness of the export and tourism sectors.

Foreign tourist arrivals are expected to reach 35.5 million this year, the ministry said, maintaining a previous forecast.

Last year there were 32.9 million foreign arrivals, still much lower than the record of nearly 40 million visitors set in 2019, before the pandemic.

The ministry also forecast headline inflation at 0.3 per cent this year, compared with a previous forecast of 0.5 per cent. The central bank's target range is between 1 per cent and 3 per cent.

Headline consumer prices dipped 0.14 per cent in 2025 compared to a year earlier.

The U.S. imposed a 19 per cent tariff on imported goods from Thailand, in line with other countries in the region.

However, there are still uncertainties relating to U.S. tariffs on transshipments via Thailand from third countries.