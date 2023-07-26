Logo
Business

Thai finance ministry trims GDP growth forecast to 3.5% this year
Business

Thai finance ministry trims GDP growth forecast to 3.5% this year

Thai finance ministry trims GDP growth forecast to 3.5% this year

FILE PHOTO-Bangkok's skyline is photographed during sunset in Bangkok, Thailand, July 3, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

26 Jul 2023 12:59PM
BANGKOK : Thailand's finance ministry has lowered its 2023 economic growth outlook to 3.5 per cent from 3.6 per cent projected earlier, as tourism gathers strength but tepid global demand crimps exports, officials said on Wednesday.

Exports, a key driver of the Thai economy, are forecast to contract 0.8 per cent this year, compared with a previous forecast for a 0.5 per cent drop, Pornchai Thiraveja, head of the ministry's fiscal policy office, told a briefing.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy has been supported by increased domestic consumption and a recovery in the tourism sector, officials have said.

The economy expanded by a more-than-expected 2.7 per cent in the first quarter from a year earlier. Last year's economic growth was 2.6 per cent.

The ministry maintained a forecast of tourism arrivals of 29.5 million foreign tourist arrivals this year, Pornchai said.

Pre-pandemic 2019 saw a record of nearly 40 million foreign tourists, who spent 1.91 trillion baht ($55.43 billion). Tourism accounted for about 12 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP).

The ministry predicted average headline inflation at 1.7 per centthis year, compared with 2.6 per cent projected earlier, and against a 24-year high of 6.08 per cent last year.

It forecast the baht level of 34.01 baht per dollar this year.

($1 = 34.46 baht)

Source: Reuters

