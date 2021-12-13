Thai financial stability resilient, but high household debt a risk-central bank

BANGKOK : Thailand's financial stability remains resilient and banks have ample capital with liquidity buffers that will accommodate loan demand to support an economic recovery, the central bank said on Monday.

Financial markets remain sound and continued to function normally, it said in a statement of a joint meeting between the Monetary Policy Committee and the Financial Institutions Policy Committee. However, risks include elevated household debt that could hinder the economic recovery, it said.

