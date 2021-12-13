Logo
Business

Thai financial stability resilient, but high household debt a risk-central bank
Business

FILE PHOTO: Thailand's central bank is seen at the Bank of Thailand in Bangkok, Thailand April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD PACKAGE SEARCH BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD JUNE 27 FOR ALL IMAGES/File Photo

13 Dec 2021 03:39PM (Updated: 13 Dec 2021 03:38PM)
BANGKOK : Thailand's financial stability remains resilient and banks have ample capital with liquidity buffers that will accommodate loan demand to support an economic recovery, the central bank said on Monday.

Financial markets remain sound and continued to function normally, it said in a statement of a joint meeting between the Monetary Policy Committee and the Financial Institutions Policy Committee. However, risks include elevated household debt that could hinder the economic recovery, it said.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Ed Davies)

Source: Reuters

