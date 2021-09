BANGKOK : Thailand's financial system is stable and there are no big issues for its baht currency, the country's central bank said on Monday.

Digital banking will help address a problem of access to credit for smaller businesses, Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput told a business seminar.

However, the BOT still does not support crypto currency for payments, he added.

