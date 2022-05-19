Thai fiscal, monetary policies still aligned - Finance Minister

BANGKOK : Thailand's fiscal and monetary policies are still working in step to support the economy, Finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a business seminar on Thursday.
Source: Reuters
