Thai fiscal, monetary policy to help ensure full recovery in 2024 -Finance Minister

BANGKOK : Thailand's fiscal and monetary policy are still operating together to achieve 4per cent economic growth this year and ensure a full economic recovery, the finance minister said on Thursday.

The central bank had forecast the economy would be fully recovered in 2024, Finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a business seminar. Southeast Asia's second-largest economy expanded 1.6per cent last year after a 6.2per cent contraction in 2020.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Ed Davies)