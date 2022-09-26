Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Thai food delivery app Lineman Wongnai raises $265 million
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Thai food delivery app Lineman Wongnai raises $265 million

26 Sep 2022 01:07PM (Updated: 26 Sep 2022 01:27PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK : Thai food delivery app Lineman Wongnai on Monday said it has raised $265 million from Singapore's GIC, PTT Oil and Retail Business, Taiwan Mobile and other investors.

The startup said the round of investment puts the company's value at over $1 billion, making it a 'unicorn' firm.

The announcement comes as competition heats up among food delivery apps in Thailand, including the homegrown Robinhood, which is backed by Thai lender Siam Commercial Bank Pcl, and AirAsia Superapp.

The capital injection will help Lineman grow from "a local Thai start-up to a regional tech platform," said chief financial officer, In Young Chung.

He added the company plans to have an initial public offer (IPO) but did not provide a timeframe.

The company was formed last year after Lineman and restaurant aggregator Wongnai formed a joint venture and raised $110 million from BRV Capital.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.