Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Thai GDP grows at fastest pace in more than a year in Q3
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Thai GDP grows at fastest pace in more than a year in Q3

Thai GDP grows at fastest pace in more than a year in Q3

FILE PHOTO: The skyline is seen through air pollution in Bangkok, Thailand February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

21 Nov 2022 10:39AM (Updated: 21 Nov 2022 11:02AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK :Thailand's economy grew at its fastest pace in more than a year, official data showed on Monday, boosted by a revival in tourism and increased consumption.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy expanded 4.5 per cent in the September quarter from a year earlier, according to data from the National Economic and Social Development Council.

Thailand's economy is on a steady recovery path, with growth in the crucial tourism sector gathering pace after the government lifted all COVID-19 curbs earlier this year but the outlook is clouded by risks of slowing global growth and high inflation.

The government said the economy would grow 3.2 per cent this year, compared with a previous forecast range of 2.7 per cent to 3.2 per cent. It projected 2023 growth at 3 per cent to 4 per cent. Last year's 1.5 per cent growth was among the slowest in the region.

"The (2023) growth will be mainly supported by the recovery of tourism sector, the expansion of both private and public investments, the continual expansion of domestic demand, and the favourable growth of agricultural sector," the state planning agency said in a statement.

Third-quarter growth was in line with expectations for a 4.5 per cent rise in a Reuters poll and marked an acceleration from the 2.5 per cent growth seen in the April-June quarter.

The data will likely reinforce expectations for a 25-basis-point rate hike at the Bank of Thailand's Nov. 30 meeting, as the central bank tries to strike a tricky balance between containing near 14-year high inflation while supporting the fragile recovery.

On a quarterly basis, gross domestic product (GDP) grew a seasonally adjusted 1.2 per cent in July-September, beating expectations for a 0.9 per cent rise.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.