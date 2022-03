BANGKOK : Thailand's economy may grow less than a forecast of 3.5-4.5per cent this year due to the impact of the Ukraine crisis on tourism, trade and consumption, the country's finance minister said on Tuesday.

The number of foreign tourist arrivals in the Southeast Asian country could also miss the ministry's forecast of 7 million this year, Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a news conference.

