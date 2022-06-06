Logo
Thai govt aiming for 10% export growth this year - Finance Minister
Thai govt aiming for 10% export growth this year - Finance Minister

FILE PHOTO: A view of Bangkok's port amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

06 Jun 2022 04:18PM (Updated: 06 Jun 2022 04:18PM)
BANGKOK : Thailand's government is aiming for export growth of 10 per cent this year, which will be a key driver of Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, the finance minister said on Monday.

The economy is expected to grow a yearly 5 per cent each in the remaining three quarters of the year, which would result in growth of 3.5 per cent for the whole year, Finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a business seminar. Government spending and a recovery in tourism are also expected to help, he said.

Source: Reuters

