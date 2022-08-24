Logo
Thai gradual rate hikes consistent with growth, inflation - central bank minutes
FILE PHOTO: Thailand's central bank is seen at the Bank of Thailand in Bangkok, Thailand April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo

24 Aug 2022 10:24AM (Updated: 24 Aug 2022 10:24AM)
BANGKOK : Thailand's rate committee raised its key interest rate earlier this month and noted that gradual rate hikes were consistent with the country's growth and inflation, minutes of the meeting showed on Wednesday.

Monetary policy normalisation should be done in a gradual and measured manner in the period ahead, the minutes said.

On Aug. 10, the committee voted 6-1 to raise its key interest rate for the first time in nearly four years, by 25 basis points to 0.75 per cent, to curb inflation. It will next review policy on Sept. 28.

Source: Reuters

