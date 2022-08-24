Thai gradual rate hikes consistent with growth, inflation - central bank minutes

BANGKOK : Thailand's rate committee raised its key interest rate earlier this month and noted that gradual rate hikes were consistent with the country's growth and inflation, minutes of the meeting showed on Wednesday.

Monetary policy normalisation should be done in a gradual and measured manner in the period ahead, the minutes said.

On Aug. 10, the committee voted 6-1 to raise its key interest rate for the first time in nearly four years, by 25 basis points to 0.75 per cent, to curb inflation. It will next review policy on Sept. 28.