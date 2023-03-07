Logo
Thai headline CPI up 3.79% y/y in Feb, less than forecast
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks at the Maeklong market next to the train tracks, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

07 Mar 2023 11:47AM (Updated: 07 Mar 2023 11:47AM)
BANGKOK : Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.79 per cent in February from a year earlier, less than analyst forecasts, due mainly to lower energy and food prices, commerce ministry data showed on Tuesday.

The reading compared with a forecast for a 4.18 per cent rise in February in a Reuters poll, and followed January's 5.02 per cent increase. The core CPI index was up 1.93 per cent in February from a year ago, versus a forecast rise of 2.10 per cent.

It said headline inflation was still seen at 2 per cent to 3 per cent this year and inflation was seen slowing in March.

Source: Reuters

