Business

Thai headline CPI meets forecast in Dec, seen slowing in 2023
FILE PHOTO: Thai baht notes are seen at a Kasikornbank in Bangkok, Thailand, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

05 Jan 2023 11:39AM (Updated: 05 Jan 2023 12:33PM)
BANGKOK : Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) rose 5.89 per cent in December from a year earlier, in line with analyst forecasts, but above the previous month driven by higher energy and food prices, government data showed on Thursday.

The index compared with a forecast for a 5.9 per cent rise in December in a Reuters poll and followed November's 5.55 per cent increase.

The pace remains well above the central bank's target range of 1 per cent to 3 per cent, reinforcing expectations that the central bank will raise its key interest rate at its next meeting on Jan. 25, to bring prices back within target.

The core CPI index was up 3.23 per cent in December from a year ago,the ministry said, versus a forecast rise of 3.28 per cent,

For 2022, headline CPI increased 6.08 per cent, a 24-year high, while the core CPI index rose 2.51 per cent.

Headline inflation is expected to slow to 2 per cent to 3 per cent in 2023, helped by a high base and a global slowdown, senior commerce ministry official Poonpong Naiyanapakorn told a briefing.

The index, however, is set to remain high in the first quarter this year due to a low base in the same period last year, but should not top 5 per cent, he said.

Source: Reuters

