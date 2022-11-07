Logo
Thai headline CPI rises 5.98% y/y in Oct, less than forecast
Thai headline CPI rises 5.98% y/y in Oct, less than forecast

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks shop inside a market amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand, November 16, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

07 Nov 2022 11:10AM (Updated: 07 Nov 2022 11:26AM)
BANGKOK : Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) rose 5.98 per cent in October from a year earlier, commerce ministry data showed on Monday, slightly lower than forecast.

The rise follows September's 6.41 per cent increase and was just shy of the 6.0 per cent forecast in a Reuters poll.

The core CPI index, which strips out energy and fresh food prices, was up 3.17 per cent in October from a year ago, versus a forecast rise of 3.20 per cent.

"The inflation situation is slowing," senior commerce official Poonpong Naiyanapakorn told a briefing.

"It is expected to slow in the remaining two months."

Source: Reuters

