BANGKOK : Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) rose 7.86 per cent in August from a year earlier, roughly in line with forecast, commerce ministry data showed on Monday.

That compared with a forecast for a 7.85 per cent rise in August in a Reuters poll and followed July's 7.61 per cent increase. The core CPI index was up 3.15 per cent in August from a year ago, missing a forecast rise of 3.20 per cent.