BANGKOK : Thailand's rate committee raised its key interest rate late last month and noted that headline inflation was set to remain high through 2022, minutes of the meeting showed on Wednesday.

On Sept. 28, the committee unanimously voted to raise its key interest rate for a second straight meeting, by 25 basis points to 1.00 per cent, to contain inflation. It will next review policy on Nov. 30, when economists expected a further hike.