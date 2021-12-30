Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Thai household debt-to-GDP at 89.3per cent in Q3, unchanged from Q2
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Thai household debt-to-GDP at 89.3per cent in Q3, unchanged from Q2

Thai household debt-to-GDP at 89.3per cent in Q3, unchanged from Q2

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks shop for street food in Chinatown amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

30 Dec 2021 03:59PM (Updated: 30 Dec 2021 03:56PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK : Thailand's household debt to gross domestic product ratio stood at 89.3per cent in the third quarter, unchanged from the previous quarter, central bank data showed on Thursday.

However, the amount of household debt was 14.35 trillion baht (US$430.16 billion) at the end of September, up from 14.28 trillion at the end of June, or equal to 89.3per cent of GDP, already among Asia's highest.

The Bank of Thailand started compiling household debt data in 2003.

(US$1 = 33.3600 baht)

(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Ed Davies)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us