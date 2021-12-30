Thai household debt-to-GDP at 89.3per cent in Q3, unchanged from Q2

BANGKOK : Thailand's household debt to gross domestic product ratio stood at 89.3per cent in the third quarter, unchanged from the previous quarter, central bank data showed on Thursday.

However, the amount of household debt was 14.35 trillion baht (US$430.16 billion) at the end of September, up from 14.28 trillion at the end of June, or equal to 89.3per cent of GDP, already among Asia's highest.

The Bank of Thailand started compiling household debt data in 2003.

(US$1 = 33.3600 baht)

