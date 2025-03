BANGKOK : The ratio of household debt to gross domestic product in Thailand dropped slightly to 88.4 per cent at the end of the final quarter of 2024 from a revised 88.9 per cent at the end of the third quarter, central bank data showed on Monday.

But the amount of household debt rose to 16.42 trillion baht ($484 billion) at the end of December from 16.36 trillion baht at the end of September, among the highest levels in Asia.

($1 = 33.92 baht)