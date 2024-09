BANGKOK : The ratio of household debt to gross domestic product in Thailand fell to 89.6 per cent at the end of the second quarter from a revised 90.7 per cent in the first quarter, central bank data showed on Monday.

The amount of debt was 16.3 trillion baht ($506.53 billion) at the end of June versus 16.4 trillion baht ($509.63 billion) at the end of the previous quarter.

($1 = 32.1800 baht)