BANGKOK : Thailand's household debt to gross domestic product ratio stood at 86.8 per cent in the third quarter, down from a revised 88.1 per cent in the previous quarter, central bank data showed on Friday, as the economy continued to recover.

The amount of household debt, however, rose to 14.9 trillion baht ($431.51 billion) at the end of September from 14.76 trillion baht at the end of June.

($1 = 34.53 baht)