Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Thai industries confidence drops for first time in 6 months
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Thai industries confidence drops for first time in 6 months

Thai industries confidence drops for first time in 6 months

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks shop for street food in Chinatown amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

10 Mar 2022 02:23PM (Updated: 10 Mar 2022 02:23PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK : Thailand's industries sentiment dropped in February for the first time in six months, dented by a spike in COVID-19 infections, surging oil prices and the impacts of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, an industries group said on Thursday.

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said its industries sentiment index fell to 86.7 in February from 88.0 in the previous month.

Industries were worried about every factor in the FTI's survey, including the global and domestic economies and volatile exchange rates, FTI Chairman Supant Mongkolsuthree told a news conference.

The Ukraine crisis has had a direct and indirect impact, particularly on the prices of energy and raw materials, he said.

"Many factories are having problems on how to reduce costs. They may likely cut jobs and bring in technology," Supant said.

The FTI urged the government to further relax travel restrictions, introduce additional measures and continue to support energy prices by further cutting excise taxes.

"We are asking if the government will offer any package to help because industries now don't have a lot of stocks," FTI vice chairman Kriengkrai Thiennukul said.

Earlier this month, Thailand's joint industry, banking, and commerce group trimmed its 2022 economic growth forecast to 2.5per cent to 4.5per cent from 3.0per cent to 4.5per cent, after last year's 1.6per cent expansion.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us