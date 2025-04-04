Thai inflation rate to fall sharply in Q2, ministry says

BANGKOK : Thailand's annual inflation rate slowed to under 1 per cent in March and will drop even lower in the current quarter, the commerce ministry said on Friday as it flagged a cut to its 2025 forecast but said the country was not experiencing deflation.

The inflation rate was expected to fall to around 0.15 per cent in the second quarter due to softer energy prices, said Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, head of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office.

"It's slowing down but not deflation yet," he said.

The headline consumer price index rose 0.84 per cent in March from a year earlier, the ministry said, below market forecasts and outside the central bank's 1 per cent to 3 per cent target range for the first time in four months.

The core CPI rate was 0.86 per cent in March.Over the first quarter, the headline inflation rate was 1.08 per cent, a touch below the ministry's forecast.

Poonpong said the ministry will slightly reduce its 2025 headline inflation forecast, currently at between 0.3 per cent to 1.3 per cent, after last year's rate of 0.40 per cent.

Inflation has not been affected by last week's earthquake in Myanmar that hit Bangkok, although rental prices of high-rise housing have dropped, he said.

In February, the Bank of Thailand cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.00 per cent. Some economists expect another cut at the BOT's next policy review on April 30 because of the quake and the imposition of U.S. tariffs.