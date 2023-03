BANGKOK : Thailand's unemployment rate in the fourth quarter of 2022 dropped to 1.15 per cent from 1.23 per cent in the previous quarter, the state planning agency said on Thursday, as the vital tourism sector rebounds.

Employment increased 1.5 per cent in October-December from a year earlier, but slowing from a 2.1 per cent rise in the September quarter, as jobs in the service sector increased but farm sector employment contracted, the agency said in a statement.