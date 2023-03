BANGKOK : Thailand's economy is expected to grow 3.0 per cent to 3.5 per cent this year, unchanged from a previous forecast, as tourism rebounds but exports weaken, a leading joint business group said on Wednesday.

Exports are expected to be flat or fall up to 1 per cent this year, compared with a previous forecast of a rise of 1 per cent to 2 per cent, said the group, which has representatives drawn from industry, banking and commerce. The economy grew 2.6 per cent in 2022, less than expected.