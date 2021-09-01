Thai joint business group raises GDP outlook as curbs ease

BANGKOK : Thailand's leading joint-business group on Wednesday raised its 2021 economic forecast to between a 0.5per cent contraction to 1per cent growth as the country's biggest wave of infections showed signs of easing, leading to the easing of curbs.

In August, it predicted between a 1.5per cent drop and 0per cent growth of gross domestic product this year, the joint group of industry, banking and commerce said in a statement.

