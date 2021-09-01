Logo
Thai joint business group raises GDP outlook as curbs ease
FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks shop for street food in Chinatown amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

01 Sep 2021 01:24PM (Updated: 01 Sep 2021 01:19PM)
BANGKOK : Thailand's leading joint-business group on Wednesday raised its 2021 economic forecast to between a 0.5per cent contraction to 1per cent growth as the country's biggest wave of infections showed signs of easing, leading to the easing of curbs.

In August, it predicted between a 1.5per cent drop and 0per cent growth of gross domestic product this year, the joint group of industry, banking and commerce said in a statement.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Ed Davies)

Source: Reuters

