BANGKOK : Thailand's leading joint-business group on Wednesday raised its 2021 economic forecast to between 0.5per cent and 1.5per cent following the country's reopening to vaccinated foreign visitors without quarantine requirements.

The move will boost the tourism-dependent economy, the joint group of industry, banking and commerce said in a statement. Last month, it predicted zero to 1per cent growth.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)